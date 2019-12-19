Turkey’s Erdogan says ready to boost military support to Libya

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on Wednesday Ankara’s readiness to boost military and security cooperation with the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) at any moment.

“We will speed up the process between Turkey and Libya. We told them that we are always ready to help if they need it. From military and security cooperation, to steps taken regarding our maritime rights – we are ready,” Erdogan told reporters in Geneva.

The Turkish president stressed that the maritime cooperation agreements signed by Ankara and Tripoli last month are in accordance with international maritime laws.

The agreements fuelled tensions with neighbouring countries including Egypt, Greece and Cyprus.

According to the Turkish president, the agreements will contribute to strengthening solidarity between Turkey and Libya.

READ: Egypt calls on UN ‘not to register Turkish-Libyan deal’