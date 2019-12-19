Portuguese / Spanish / English

Report: Palestine Archbishop Atallah Hanna poisoned in Jerusalem

December 19, 2019 at 12:09 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Bishop Atallah Hanna with Palestinian men take part in a protest against satirical French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo's cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in the West bank city of Hebron on 22 January 2015. [Muhesen Amren-Apaimages]
 December 19, 2019 at 12:09 pm

The Head of the Sebastia Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna was reportedly hospitalised yesterday after being poisoned by chemical substances, according to Quds TV.

Reports said the Archbishop was rushed to hospital after an Israeli gas canister was fired into his church in Jerusalem. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The outspoken Palestinian Christian leader has been a staunch critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and its acts of aggression in neighbouring Lebanon and Syria.

Hanna was a notable attendee at last month’s First international Conference on Israeli Apartheid held at Istanbul. “The occupation in Jerusalem is treating us as if we are guests and foreigners in our own city. This is the embodiment of apartheid policies and practices against our people in Jerusalem specifically and in Palestine more generally,” he told MEMO in an exclusive interview.

