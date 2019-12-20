Algeria’s President: Palestine is one of our principles, we will remain a support for its people

The newly-elected President of Algeria, Abd El Majid Tebboune, has said that the Palestinian issue is a constant of the foreign policy of the Algerian state.

Tebboune added yesterday, during his official inauguration ceremony as President of Algeria, that his country supports the Palestinians in their right to build their state with Jerusalem as its capital.

“We will remain a support for Palestine and its people who are fighting against a brute colonial force until the achievement of its independent state,” Tebboune asserted.

Thursday, Abd El Majid Tebboune took the constitutional oath to assume his duties as President of the Algerian Republic before the President of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Council, a week after democratic elections that the protest movement rejected as a play aimed at keeping the old regime’s guard in power.

Tebboune, 74, is known as a close associate to the resigned president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was in power for 20 years but was brought down by a popular uprising supported by the army in last April.