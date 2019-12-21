Unknown attackers target home of Al-Basra governor

Iraqi security sources announced on Friday that unknown attackers targetted the house of Al-Basra governor, Asaad Al-Eidani, with three sound grenades, Anadolu Agency reports.

The source disclosed that one of the grenades exploded in the cement blocks around the house, and the two others exploded inside the house yard.

No casualties were reported, but the security services opened an investigation into the attack.

Al-Eidani is one of the potential candidates expected to be tasked with the formation of the government, following the ousting of the previous prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Since 2017, Al-Eidani has been the governor of Al-Basra. He claims that he does not affiliate with any political current, but he is clearly backed by the pro-Iranian ones – the State of Law Coalition, headed by Nouri Al-Maliki and Al-Fatah Coalition, headed by Hadi Al-Ameri.