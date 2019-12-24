7 Daesh members surrender to Turkish forces

Seven women Daesh terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces on Tuesday, according to security sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

The terrorists fled the al-Hol Camp in Hasakah, northern Syria and surrendered at the Cilvegozu border crossing into the province of Hatay, southern Turkey, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Turkish-origin women were reportedly wanted by security forces for their alleged links to the terrorist group.

Since 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralising 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.