US ready to support negotiations between Libya parties

The US Department of State announced that Washington is ready to “work with the UN and all parties to start political negotiations” on Libya.

“The foreign military intervention threatens the possibilities of resolving the conflict,” said Morgan Ortagus in a statement aired by the US-based TV channel Alhurra on Sunday evening.

The spokesperson for the Department of State also condemned the attacks on innocent civilians and called on “all parties to refrain from escalation”.

US officials have said Washington is “very concerned” over the intensification of the conflict in Libya, amid reports that Russian mercenaries have arrived in the country to support the forces of retired Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar in his effort to unseat the internationally recognised government of Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The official added in a statement to Reuters that the United States continues to recognise the Government of National Accord led Al-Sarraj.

However, he insisted that Washington does not stand with any party in the conflict, explaining that Washington is talking with all parties who may be influential in reaching an agreement.

Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival military and political camps based in the capital Tripoli and the east. Al-Sarraj’s government is in conflict with forces led by Haftar based in eastern Libya.

Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Russian mercenaries, according to diplomats and Tripoli officials.