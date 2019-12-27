Iraq president submits resignation to parliament 

The Iraqi President Barham Saleh submitted his resignation to parliament yesterday following weeks of anti-establishment protests that left hundreds dead and thousands wounded.

Media reports said Saleh explained in his resignation letter that he prefers to resign rather than appoint a candidate to form a government who is rejected by the protesters.

Saleh is reported to have rejected the nomination of Asaad Al Eidani, the governor of Basra, to form the next government.

Al Eidani was nominated by the Binaa parliamentary bloc which is linked to the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Units.

“Out of an eagerness to spare blood and preserve civil peace, I apologise for not naming Al Eidani prime minister. I am ready to submit my resignation to parliament,” Saleh said in his letter.

