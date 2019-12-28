Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about “anti-Iranian” meeting -statement

December 28, 2019 at 5:18 pm
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) is welcomed by Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah (R) at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on 15 February 15 2017. [Kuwaiti Council/Anadolu Agency]
Iran summoned Kuwait’s envoy in Tehran on Saturday to protest about Kuwaiti officials meeting a representative of a “terrorist group” and hosting an “anti-Iranian” meeting, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement on its website, Reuters reports.

The ministry did not provide any more details about the group concerned or about which Kuwaiti officials had met the group’s representative.

“These kinds of actions are clear interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a violation of the principle of good neighbourly relations and friendly statements from Kuwaiti officials,” the Iranian foreign ministry’s representative for the Gulf said, according to the statement.

