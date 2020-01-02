Tunisia to represent Arab countries at UN Security Council

Tunisia is preparing to represent Arab countries as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, replacing Kuwait which occupied the seat during 2018 and 2019, local media reported yesterday.

Another four countries were said to be joining the council as non-permanent members, including Vietnam, Niger, Estonia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In July, Tunisia won non-permanent membership at the Security Council for a period of two years, after garnering 191 votes.

The UN Security Council is made up of 15 members, five of whom are permanent and have the right to veto – China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, and another ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

Kuwait is set to leave its seat at the council after a two-year period, during which it highlighted a number of Arab and Islamic issues, especially the Palestinian cause.

