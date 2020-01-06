Israel arrested 35, wounded 21 fishermen in Gaza in 2019

Israeli occupation forces arrested 35 and wounded 21 Palestinian fishermen off the Gaza coast during 2019, the Coordinator of Palestinian Fishermen Zakariya Baker said yesterday.

Speaking to Quds Press, Baker said that all of these violations took place at sea, noting that the Israeli occupation navy open fire at the fishermen during their work at night.

He also said that the Israeli occupation confiscated 15 fishing boats while at sea.

Israeli strikes completely destroyed 12 fishing boats which were moored at the fishing port and partially damaged 11 others. Several fishing nets and other equipment were also damaged during air strikes.

He noted that the Israeli occupation carried out 24 air strikes against the fishing port during 2019 and reduced the fishing zone 22 times.

