Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Lebanon: Man killed while breaking in Nancy Ajram’s house

January 6, 2020 at 3:00 am | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram performs during the 53rd International Carthage Festival at The Carthage Amphitheater on 10 August 2017 in Carthage, Tunisia [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
 January 6, 2020 at 3:00 am

 A man was killed in the house of the prominent Lebanese singer, Nancy Ajram, as he broke into her house in Lebanon’s north-western district of Keserwan for theft, official National News Agency (NNA) reported yesterday.

The armed burglar, identified as Syrian national Mohamed Hassan Moussa, stormed Ajram’s house at Dawn on Sunday but was however found by the singer’s husband, Fadi Al-Hachem when a fierce exchange of fire took place.

Read: Hamas visits new Algeria ambassador to Lebanon

Annahar newspaper said that the thief had confronted Ajram’s bodyguards at the house entrance, before he broke into the house and confronted Al-Hachim, and threatened to enter the room of Ajram’s children. Al-Hachem later shot the thief dead.

Security forces rushed to the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.

 

 

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments