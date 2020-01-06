Lebanon: Man killed while breaking in Nancy Ajram’s house

A man was killed in the house of the prominent Lebanese singer, Nancy Ajram, as he broke into her house in Lebanon’s north-western district of Keserwan for theft, official National News Agency (NNA) reported yesterday.

The armed burglar, identified as Syrian national Mohamed Hassan Moussa, stormed Ajram’s house at Dawn on Sunday but was however found by the singer’s husband, Fadi Al-Hachem when a fierce exchange of fire took place.

Annahar newspaper said that the thief had confronted Ajram’s bodyguards at the house entrance, before he broke into the house and confronted Al-Hachim, and threatened to enter the room of Ajram’s children. Al-Hachem later shot the thief dead.

Security forces rushed to the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.