Hamas visits new Algeria ambassador to Lebanon

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday visited the new Algerian ambassador to Lebanon, Abdel-Karim Al-Rakaybe, Safa News Agency reported.

Al-Rakaybe received the delegation, headed by its representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdul-Hadi, in the headquarters of the embassy in Beirut.

The Hamas delegation passed on the greetings of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, to the new ambassador, congratulating him and passing on his hopes for his success.

Both sides discussed the latest developments related to the Palestinian cause, as well as the situation of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

They also discussed the issue of the US ‘deal of the century’ and its dangers to the Palestinians and the Palestinian issue.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Hadi congratulated the ambassador on the success of the democratic elections resulting in Abdelmadjid Tebboune becoming president.

He also called for the importance of supporting the persistence of the Palestinian refugees amidst the ongoing economic crisis hitting Lebanon and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The Algerian ambassador welcomed the delegation and stressed that the Palestinian cause is the central issue of the Arab and Islamic nations.

He reiterated that Algeria would never give up supporting the Palestinian cause and defending Palestine at all international levels.