Israel demolishes military tower east of Gaza

Israel has demolished a military tower east of the Gaza city of Rafah, Quds Press reported yesterday.

According to the news site, this tower, which was referred to as the Red Tower or Al Burj Al Ahmar, was one of the most important military towers along the eastern Gaza fence and it afforded protection for Israeli in the Kerem Shalom area near the Gaza-Israel fence.

It was also the area from which Palestinian resistance forces kidnapped Israeli soldiers Gilad Shalit on 25 June 2006.

READ: $280m needed to rebuild Gaza homes destroyed in Israel’s 2014 offensive

Shalit was released in 2011 after a prisoner swap deal was agreed between Hamas and Israel which saw 1,027 Palestinian freed.

Quds Press said Israeli authorities did not comment on the removal of the tower.