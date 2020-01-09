Jordan princess becomes the country’s first female jet pilot

Jordan’s Princess Salma Bint Abdullah made history this week as she became the first Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed wing aircraft, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.

King Abdullah II presented his daughter Salma with her wings in a ceremony at Amman’s Al Husseiniya Palace yesterday, after she completed pilot training with the Jordan Armed Forces, according to a press release by the Royal Hashemite Court.

Princess Salma, the third child of King Abdullah II – who is Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces – passed her theoretical and practical training and was honoured by her father.

Jordan's King Abdullah II presented his daughter, Princess Salma, with her wings after she completed pilot training with the Jordan Armed Forces, according to a press release by the Royal Hashemite Court. pic.twitter.com/xllvAge4NS — Arabian Royal Agency (@ARoyalAgency) January 9, 2020

“I want to be a princes when I grow up” gets a whole new meaning for girls around the world today.

Princess Salma is the first woman to receive her wings from the royal Jordanian Air Force. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻#inspiration #Jordan pic.twitter.com/CovvucazNG — Danny Brown Wolf (@Dannyhbrown) January 9, 2020

#Jordan’s king Abdullah presents Royal Air Force wings to his daughter Princess Salma upon completing her pilot training.

She made history as the first female pilot in the Hashemite kingdom.

Very exciting and an inspiration to women across the Middle East. #girlpower pic.twitter.com/UmpjUJAghZ — Danny Brown Wolf (@Dannyhbrown) January 9, 2020

Her mother Queen Rania Abdullah and brother, Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II, were also present. Taking to Instagram to congratulate his sister, Hussein wrote: “Brilliant and hard-working as always! Congrats on receiving your wings and here’s to more success and achievements.”

The 19-year-old royal celebrated the completion of a short commissioning course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in November last year. The school also boasts British Princes William and Harry among its alumni.

She followed in the footsteps of her father and older brother – both Sandhurst graduates – as well as her grandfather, King Hussein, and several uncles.

Salma is one of the few female members of her family to graduate from Sandhurst. Her paternal aunt, Princess Aisha Bint Hussein, graduated from the military academy in 1987 and was the first Middle Eastern woman to attend Sandhurst. She went on to serve in Jordan’s special forces. Another aunt, Princess Iman, graduated in 2003, according to the Royal Central.