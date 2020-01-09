Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Jordan princess becomes the country’s first female jet pilot

January 9, 2020 at 1:35 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
Jordan’s Princess Salma Bint Abdullah (L) receives her wings after being the first Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed wing aircraft in Jordan on 9 January 2020 [Twitter]
Jordan’s Princess Salma Bint Abdullah (L) receives her wings after becoming the first Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed wing aircraft on 9 January 2020 [Arabian Royal Agency/Twitter]
 January 9, 2020 at 1:35 pm

Jordan’s Princess Salma Bint Abdullah made history this week as she became the first Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed wing aircraft, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.

King Abdullah II presented his daughter Salma with her wings in a ceremony at Amman’s Al Husseiniya Palace yesterday, after she completed pilot training with the Jordan Armed Forces, according to a press release by the Royal Hashemite Court.

Princess Salma, the third child of King Abdullah II – who is Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces – passed her theoretical and practical training and was honoured by her father.

Her mother Queen Rania Abdullah and brother, Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II, were also present. Taking to Instagram to congratulate his sister, Hussein wrote: “Brilliant and hard-working as always! Congrats on receiving your wings and here’s to more success and achievements.”

READ: Majority of Jordanians believe economic situation is ‘very bad’

The 19-year-old royal celebrated the completion of a short commissioning course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in November last year. The school also boasts British Princes William and Harry among its alumni.

She followed in the footsteps of her father and older brother – both Sandhurst graduates – as well as her grandfather, King Hussein, and several uncles.

Salma is one of the few female members of her family to graduate from Sandhurst. Her paternal aunt, Princess Aisha Bint Hussein, graduated from the military academy in 1987 and was the first Middle Eastern woman to attend Sandhurst. She went on to serve in Jordan’s special forces. Another aunt, Princess Iman, graduated in 2003, according to the Royal Central.

Categories
JordanMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments