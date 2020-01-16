Israel army carries out military drills in Jordan Valley

Israeli occupation forces carried out military drills on Wednesday in several areas in the north of the occupied Jordan Valley, Wafa News Agency reported.

Reporting local activist, Aref Daraghma, Wafa News Agency revealed that the Israeli military drills lasted for two days in several neighbourhoods in the occupied Palestinian territory.

According to Daraghma, the Israeli occupation army used live ammunition, tanks and buses in its drills, noting that it caused severe damage to the crops of the Palestinian farmers in the area.

In addition, Daraghma disclosed that the Israeli occupation army started its drills without warning the Palestinian residents.

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation army carry out similar drills several times a year. These drills cause serious damage and losses to the Palestinian farmers.

