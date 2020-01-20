Hamas denies rift with Egypt over Haniyeh’s Iran visit 

The tour of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, is going ahead according to the plans and objectives set by the Palestinian resistance movement, Taher Al-Nono, Haniyeh’s media advisor, revealed on Sunday.

In a press release, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, Al-Nono announced: “This tour is aimed at mobilising political support for the Palestinian cause, particularly the status quo in Jerusalem, amid the Israeli aggression on the city and the ‘deal of the century’.”

Regarding Hamas’ relations with Egypt, Al-Nono divulged that it is “pivotal” to the Palestinian cause and people, and denied that there was a rift between his movement and Egypt, over Haniyeh’s visit to Iran.

Hamas’ ties with Egypt “have reached a state of stability, cooperation and coordination,” Al-Nono disclosed in the press release, noting that Haniyeh “gives special importance to this strong and growing relationship.”

Regarding Hamas’ relations with other states, Al-Nono reiterated that his movement is “open to everyone and does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country,” adding that Hamas had never established ties with any country, at the expense of another.

The media advisor explained that the Hamas leader has “unique” relations with everyone, pointing out that Haniyeh’s travels through Egypt were organised and facilitated by Egypt.

Hamas’ political and diplomatic action is part of their efforts to promote the interests of the Palestinian people and their cause, Al-Nono concluded.