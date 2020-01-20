Jordan parliament bans import gas from Israel

After days of anger towards the gas deal with Israel, on Sunday Jordanian parliament approved a draft motion stipulating a ban on importing gas from the Israeli occupation, Al Jazeera reported.

The motion, according to Al Jazeera, was sent to the government to approve as a law.

According to Al Jazeera, Parliament Speaker Atef Tarawneh announced that the majority of the MPs approved the motion, and sent it to the government to be made law, as a matter of urgency.

This measure came amidst wide-scale popular protests in the Jordanian streets against the gas deal, which, Jordanians argue, renders their energy sector under the mercy of the Israeli “enemy” and allows the kingdom to be subjected to Israeli “extortion”.

