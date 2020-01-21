Israel issues 18 demolition orders for Palestine homes in Hebron

Israeli occupation authorities have issued 18 demolition orders for Palestinian homes and facilities in the Masafer Yatta neighbourhood of Umm Al-Khair, in the south of Hebron.

According to IMEMC News, coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committee, Fuad Al-Amouri, stated that the targeted homes and facilities are owned by the families of Al-Masri, Al-Tibna, Al-Faqeer and Al-Hathaleen, noting that the pretext for the demolition is the lack of building licenses.

Last week, Quds Press reported that the Israeli occupation issued eight demolition orders for the homes owned by the families of Makhamra, Al-Yateem, Al-Dababsa, Abed Rabbu and Abu Tuhfa.

Palestinian citizens and farmers in Masafer Yatta are on a daily basis subjected to the devastation caused by the Israeli occupation, including the demolition of their homes and destruction of their crops and plants.

The Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission have revealed that the Israeli occupation carried out 686 demolitions in the occupied West Bank in 2019, including 300 in Jerusalem.