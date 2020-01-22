Ex-Iraq VP accuses neighbouring countries of plans to assassinate him

Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Movement and former Vice President, Ayad Allawi, yesterday accused the intelligence services of neighbouring countries of planning to assassinate him.

Allawi’s media office said in a statement that “today, the intelligence services of a neighbouring country” which has been and is still fighting and standing against him continuously broadcast news of his death as a prelude to his assassination.

According to the statement, officials from the intelligence services of those countries had in the past acknowledged working against him in front of witnesses who are now members of the Iraqi parliament.

“Today, news has been circulated that Dr Allawi has died by the same malicious and vile parties that were able to control power in Iraq because of the weak Arab positions on the one hand and the weak international positions on the other hand in preparation for assassinating him,” the statement added.

The statement did not include the names of the countries in question.