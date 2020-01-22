PA calls on EU ‘to take clear position on Israel’s war on Jerusalem’

The Palestinian Authority (PA)’s Foreign Ministry yesterday criticised the European Union (EU)’s “shy, insufficient and delayed” criticism of Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The Israeli state has established a sort of immunity against any accusations by the EU,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Israel was continuing to “commit crimes against the Palestinian people.”

“Only rejecting the Israeli measures in the occupied Palestinian territories is a shy, weak and delayed move,” the Foreign Ministry stressed, adding that the EU could “strongly” confront the open Israeli battle against occupied Jerusalem.

Earlier this week, spokesman of the European Union (EU) in Palestine, Shadi Othman, reiterated the EU’s rejection of Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, mainly in Jerusalem.

Speaking to Palestine Voice radio, Othman called on Israel to stop its violations and to respect international law.