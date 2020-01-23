Hamas chief meets Malaysia PM

Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday met with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammed in Kuala Lumpur, as well as the head of the Islamic party in the country.

The officials discussed issues concerning the Palestinian cause, with Haniyeh hailing the supportive positions of Malaysia which were expressed at the UN General Assembly and in international platforms.

“The Malaysian stances are highly appreciated and reflect a profound understanding of the Palestinian issue,” the Hamas chief said in a press release, a copy of which sent to MEMO.

Both leaders discussed threats and challenges facing Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, amid accelerating settlement projects in the occupied West Bank.

They also highlighted many issues including the Palestinian right of return, Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, and Israel’s siege on Gaza.

Haniyeh and Muhammad also confirmed that Malaysia and Palestine maintain solid relations.

The Hamas chief also met the President of Malaysian of Islamic Party Abdul Hadi Awang and highlighted the Israeli threats concerning Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Judaisation efforts, confiscation of Palestinian lands, violations and crimes against the Palestinian people, and the difficult conditions under which Palestinian refugees life.