Erdogan: Turkey not to leave Libya’s Sarraj alone

Turkey will not leave Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj alone, and it is “determined to provide as much support as it can,” Turkish president said Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “We are determined not to leave Libyan brothers alone during these difficult days.”

“Supporting Libya’s Government of National Accord [GNA] is not an option, but an obligation pursuant to the UN Resolution 2259.

“Turkey and Germany are giving priority to the solution of problems through dialogue, urging the sides common sense and sanity,” he added.

Merkel said: “Fragile cease-fire in Libya must be turned into a permanent one.

“Articles agreed at Berlin summit on Libya will be approved by the UN Security Council,” she added.

On Jan. 12, parties in Libya announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the leaders of Turkey and Russia. But talks for a permanent cease-fire ended without an agreement after renegade commander Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the cease-fire.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Haftar’s military offensive against the GNA has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people since April last year.

Merkel: We should prevent Libya becoming next Syria