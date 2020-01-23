Merkel: We should prevent Libya becoming next Syria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called on the international community to make stronger efforts for peace in Libya to prevent the country from descending into a proxy war between regional actors, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We have to be very careful that what happened in Syria, would not happen again in Libya,” Merkel said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, warning against the devastating consequences of a deepening proxy war.

The German Chancellor said Libya peace conference hosted by her government on Sunday was an attempt to contribute to a political solution, and stressed that its success was dependent on the continued support by world powers and regional actors to this process.

“We have to be vigilant about these peace processes, we have to care for them, despite all the difficulties,” she stressed.

Merkel criticized countries that sent mercenaries and weapons into the country despite a UN arms embargo on Libya.

On Sunday, major world powers and regional actors gathered in Berlin and pledged support for UN efforts for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Haftar’s military offensive against Libya’s internationally recognized government claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people since April last year.