Jordan slams Israel over aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque

January 25, 2020 at 12:09 pm | Published in: Israel, Jordan, Middle East, News, Palestine
Demonstrators and Organization of Muslim Brotherhood members hold a banner as they attend a protest against the closure of the al-Aqsa Mosque, that Israeli policemen closed to worship, in capital Amman, Jordan on 15 July, 2017 [Salah Malkawi/Anadolu Agency]
The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds Press reported.

In a press brief, the ministry’s spokesman described the aggression on the worshippers as a “condemned and provocative practice”.

The spokesman also stressed that such Israeli practices violate Israel’s obligations under international law, stating that Israel is the occupying power in Jerusalem.

He emphasised that Israel must respect the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the historical and legal status quo and the freedom of worshippers and their safety.

