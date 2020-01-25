Jordan slams Israel over aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds Press reported.

In a press brief, the ministry’s spokesman described the aggression on the worshippers as a “condemned and provocative practice”.

The spokesman also stressed that such Israeli practices violate Israel’s obligations under international law, stating that Israel is the occupying power in Jerusalem.

He emphasised that Israel must respect the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the historical and legal status quo and the freedom of worshippers and their safety.

READ: The continued occupation of Palestine is a moral tragedy, says Jordan