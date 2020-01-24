Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police on Friday stormed Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa complex on Friday, attempting to clear its grounds after the morning prayer and arresting at least 13, according to eyewitnesses, Anadolu reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians were performing morning prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to the social media Dawn of Hope campaign to show their devotion to the mosque and their refusal to accept Israeli incursions.

Tel Aviv imposes tight measure in many neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, by erecting numerous checkpoints, storming local shops and searching civilian vehicles.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war.

READ: Israel forces arrest 4 worshippers in Al-Aqsa

In a move never recognized by the international community, Israel annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as the self-proclaimed Jewish state’s “eternal and undivided” capital.

Sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, Jerusalem is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which for Muslims represents the world’s third holiest site. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two prominent Jewish temples in ancient times. The complex also includes Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the most sacred Christian sites in the world.