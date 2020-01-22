Israel forces arrest 4 worshippers in Al-Aqsa 

Yesterday Israeli forces arrested four worshippers, including a girl, as they stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Al-Rahma gate, in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Local sources informed the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) that the Israeli officers had raided the mosque’s Bab Al-Rahma building “without removing their shoes.”

The sources pointed out that the captives included a girl named Aya Abu Nab, along with her brother Hamza and another young man named Mohammad Sharifa, from the Bab Al-Hitta area in Jerusalem’s occupied Old City. They added that the occupation officers had also assaulted other Palestinian citizens in the vicinity of the holy mosque.

In a similar context, the PIC reported that the Israeli forces had stormed Silwan, a predominantly Palestinian neighbourhood on the outskirts of the Old City, and kidnapped a young Palestinian named Mohamed Al-Daqqaq.