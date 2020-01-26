Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq: 5 rockets hit near US Embassy in Baghdad

January 26, 2020 at 7:29 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
Outraged Iraqi protesters storm US embassy in Baghdad
Outraged Iraqi protesters storm the US Embassy in Baghdad on 31 December 2019 [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
 January 26, 2020 at 7:29 pm

Five rockets landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi authorities said today, Anadolu Agency reports.

No casualties or material damage was reported in the attacks on the high security Green Zone, the state-run communication cell added.

So far, the attacks have gone unclaimed.

US: Troop deal made with Iraqi government, not parliament

The rocket attacks come two days after thousands gathered in Baghdad calling for US troops to leave the country.

The presence of foreign troops has been a hot issue in the country after Iranian top General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad earlier this month.

Categories
Asia & AmericasIraqMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
Show Comments