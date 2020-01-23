US: Troop deal made with Iraqi government, not parliament

The agreement to station US forces in Iraq was made with the Iraqi government, not its parliament, the US said Thursday after lawmakers called for American forces to be expelled, Anadolu Agency reports.

James Jeffrey, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the anti-Daesh coalition, told reporters the US has repeatedly said it is not interested in talking about the withdrawal of its forces, but “at the end of the day this is obviously an Iraqi decision on the future of the American and the coalition presence.”

“We acknowledge that. We’re not interested in sitting down and talking only about withdrawal,” he said. “Any conversations that the Iraqis want to have with us about the United States in Iraq, we believe, should and must cover the entire gamut of our entire relationship, which goes way beyond our forces.”

Iraqi lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution calling on the government to expel troops earlier this month in response to the US killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

But Jeffrey maintained the 2014 agreement that allows the US to station forces in Iraq is not with the Iraqi parliament, and is instead a government-to-government agreement “that the parliament was not directly or formally involved in, and that’s the basis for us being there.”

“Thus our partner in any discussions about our presence is the Iraqi government,” he said.

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad’s international airport Jan. 3.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

The Iraqi parliament decided January 5 to end the military presence of all foreign troops in the country, including the US.

On January 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to demand the US send a delegation to Iraq to establish a mechanism to withdraw its forces from Iraq.

The State Department responded, saying any delegation sent to Iraq “would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership—not to discuss troop withdrawal.”

“There does, however, need to be a conversation between the US and Iraqi governments not just regarding security, but about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in statement.

