UN regrets violation of arms embargo in Libya

The United Nations regretted the continued violation of the “arms embargo” in Libya, despite the pledges made by the countries concerned to stop supplying weapons to the parties of the Libyan crisis during the Berlin conference last week.

In a statement posted on its official website, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that it “deeply regrets the continuation of flagrant violations of the arms embargo in Libya,” which is stipulated by UN Security Council’s Resolution 1970 issued in 2011.

The UNSMIL explained that these violations are still carried out “even after the commitments made by the concerned parties during the Berlin conference.”

On 19 January, the German capital, Berlin, hosted a conference on the Libyan crisis with the participation of representatives from the United States, Russia, France, Britain, China, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and other countries in the region.

The participants have stressed after the conference the necessity of progressing in the political solution path to resolve the crisis while emphasizing the importance of complying to the arms embargo and preventing foreign interference in the Libyan internal affairs.