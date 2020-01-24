In absence of Libya players, Africa officials meet in Algeria to discuss end to war

No Libyan parties joined representatives of neighbouring countries who discussed the political settlement for the crisis in Libya and the outcomes of the Berlin Conference in Algeria yesterday.

The foreign ministers of Tunisia, Egypt and Chad, as well as diplomats from Sudan and Niger attended the meeting, while Morocco was absent from the talks. A representative from Mali was also present.

An Algerian diplomatic source told Anadolu that the meeting is “limited to countries neighbouring Libya”.

Algeria did not send an invitation to any Libyan party, he said, denying reports that an invitation had been sent to the forces of Khalifa Haftar.

On Wednesday, the Libyan Foreign Minister in the internationally recognised Government of National Accord, Mohamed Taha Siala, announced that he will not attend the meeting in Algeria because an invitation was extended to the foreign minister in Haftar’s Tobruk government.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country hosted on a conference on Libya on Sunday, attended the meeting in Algeria and the attendees about the outcomes of the Berlin Conference.

