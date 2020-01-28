Al-Aqsa Imam calls for united strategy to confront US ‘deal of the century’

The former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem called on Monday for the Palestinians to stand united and develop a “clear strategy” to confront the US “deal of the century”.

“It is no secret that [the “deal of the century”] is not in our favour in any way, and we would be naive if we do not realise that it is in fact a creation of the Zionist lobby with an American veneer,” explained Sheikh Ekrima Sabri. “If we all reject the deal, then where is the strategy to block it and prevent its implementation?”

Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Imam added that more than a year has passed with the Palestinians repeating their rejection of the deal, without developing a practical plan to confront it. He suggested that representatives of the Palestinian factions should meet for an in-depth review of the deal in order to formulate a united strategy to confront it.

US President Donald Trump held separate meetings on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz to present the details of the deal to them. Critics claim that the proposal is based on personal benefit, rather than national interests.

