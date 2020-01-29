Father of Filipina expat murdered in Kuwait by her employers rejects ‘blood money’

The father of a Filipina domestic worker who was sexually abused and beaten to death by her employers in Kuwait has refused financial compensation for her death, local media reported.

The father of Jeanelyn Villavende claimed that he was offered nearly 59 million Philippine pesos ($1.158 million) to drop the case but refused, local media revealed.

The Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary, Teodoro Locsin Jr., also announced that the Manila government has rejected any offer of blood money and was pursuing legal action against the Kuwaiti employers.

On Monday, Kuwaiti Attorney General, Dherar Al-Asousi, ordered the Kuwaiti couple to be imprisoned for 21 days pending trial on the charge of premeditated murder.

Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying that “the public prosecutor has also decided to refer the [couple] to criminal court,” noting that the prosecution demands the most severe penalties against them, which could amount to execution by hanging.