Iran rapper wanted by Interpol arrested in Turkey

Iranian rapper and underground musician Amir Tataloo has been arrested in Turkey’s Istanbul following a request from Iran, Tehran authorities said yesterday.

Turkish police said Interpol issued a “red notice” for Tataloo, real name Amirhossein Maghsoudloo, Hurriyet’s court reporter said.

Iranian police have accused Tataloo of “encouraging citizens, especially the youth, to use drugs”, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

The heavily tattooed singer, who has not been authorised to sing by the Islamic Republic’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, has been arrested at least twice in Iran, including in 2013 for alleged cooperation with satellite channels.

He has reportedly been living in Turkey for several months now.

His social media manager said the singer was planning to move to the UK, where he was reportedly due to perform live in the coming days.