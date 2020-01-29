Netanyahu officially indicted on corruption charges

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption.

This comes after Netanyahu announced today, Tuesday, the withdrawal of the parliamentary immunity request that he had presented to the Knesset a month ago. A parliamentary committee was set to be formed to discuss Netanyahu’s immunity request and was likely to reject it, but his withdrawal of the request enabled the Attorney General to file the indictment.

As per the indictment, Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases.