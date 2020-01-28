Daesh threatens to attack Israel as US unveils peace plan

In an audio message released yesterday by Daesh’s new spokesman, the terrorist group threatened to make Israel the main target of its attacks and also called out Muslims worldwide to impede US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

According to the Times of Israel, Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Quraishi is encouraging the group’s fighters to launch “a new phase” and vowed major operations against Israel.

After the death of the group’s leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in October, the group named Al-Qurayshi as his successor.

In the 37-minute audio message released on its Furqan channel, Daesh spokesperson Abu Hamza Al-Quraishi said that the Daesh leader was “determined, and has encouraged his mujahideen brothers in all provinces, and Muslims across the world,” to launch “a new phase.”

That new focus “is fighting the Jews and reclaiming what they have stolen from the Muslims, and this cannot be reclaimed except through fighting,” he said.

Despite carrying out deadly attacks throughout the world over the past years, Daesh has rarely targeted Israel.

The Daesh spokesman also urged the terrorist fighters, especially those in Syria and Sinai, to turn Jewish settlements into “a testing ground” for their weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in the US where he met with President Donald Trump and they are expected to deliver a joint statement today to unveil details of the controversial peace plan – dubbed the “deal of the century”.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday night vowing to “make history”.