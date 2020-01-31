PLO: World must not waver Palestinian rights to win favours with US 

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Saeb Erekat, has called on countries that wish to win favours with the US administration not to waiver the Palestinians’ rights to achieve their goals.

Erekat said countries that valued the American role in drafting the Middle East peace plan known as “deal of the century”, which deprives the Palestinians of their most basic rights, should “pay from their own pockets”.

“For the countries that appreciated the American role in initiative, whoever wants to compliment the American administration, must pay from his pocket, and not with the Palestinian people’s suffering and the blood of the martyrs,” he wrote on Twitter.

The UAE, Morocco, Bahrain and Oman have praised the US efforts in drafting the Middle East peace plan.

UAE Ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al-Otaibi, said in a statement on Tuesday that his country “believes the Palestinians and the Israelis can achieve lasting peace and real coexistence with the support of the international community.”

Al-Otaibi added that the UAE appreciates the US’ continuous efforts to reach a peace agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, also expressed his country’s appreciation of “the constructive peace efforts” being made by the current US administration, in order to reach a “just, lasting and fair solution” in the Middle East.

