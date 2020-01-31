Sudan workers’ group calls for protests against transitional council policies 

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has called for a “million man march” in the capital, Khartoum, to protest against the transitional government’s policies.

SPA said the march will be an expression of national unity.

However, the Sudanese National Umma Party, headed by Sadiq Al-Mahdi, called on the SPA not to call for mass protests and urged it to continue to fulfil its duty to “guard the revolution” and coordinate efforts with all parties to overcome the challenges which have arisen during the transitional period and achieve the Sudanese people’s aspirations.

The SPA’s call came a day after Sudanese Finance Minister Ibrahim Al Badawi announced his country’s plan to cut fuel subsidies over 18 months, starting from March, and replace them with direct cash payments to those in need.

