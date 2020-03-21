Jordan: Curfew across country to battle coronavirus

On Saturday the Jordanian government imposed a curfew across the country as part of its battle against the coronavirus, State Minister for Information Affairs Amjad Al-Adaileh announced.

As reported by Al Khaleej Online on Friday, Al-Adaileh confirmed that the curfew will start on Saturday morning and will remain in place until further notice, stating that no one can circulate except those permitted by the prime minister or defence ministers.

Regarding patients requiring urgent treatment, Al-Adaileh explained: “They must report to the General Security and Civil Defence services in order to take the necessary measures to guarantee their health and safety.”

Al-Adaileh stressed that anyone violating the curfew is to be punished and could be sent to prison for a year.

On Thursday, the Jordanian Armed Forces closed all the Jordanian cities and terminals until further notice.

In a statement, the Armed Forces assured that those who require movement for work could be excluded from these measures if they obtain the necessary permission.