Al-Sisi urges Egyptians to have more discipline over coronavirus crisis

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has urged his fellow citizens to have more of a sense of responsibility and discipline over the coronavirus, at least for the next two weeks.

According to Al-Sisi, his government has made unprecedented efforts to slow the spread of the virus since its outbreak in Wuhan Province, China. Nevertheless, he noted that critics of the government and sceptics have spread a lot of rumours about the efforts made by the government.

“We did not hide anything about the coronavirus,” said Al-Sisi as he stressed that the government had dealt with the crisis well.

The President was critical of panic-buying. There is no problem with basic commodities, he insisted, with sufficient food reserves for more than 3 months.

Speaking to a delegation of Egyptian women, Al-Sisi said that there are ongoing attempts to discredit the government’s response to the crisis. Criticism of Egyptian governments has been common not just for the past eight years, he added, but also for the past 80 years.

READ: Egypt shuts mosques and churches over coronavirus fears