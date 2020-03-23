Moroccans supplicate from their balconies for God to lift the virus 

Thousands of Moroccans chanted dhikr (remembrance of God) and supplications from their balconies at the weekend across the country, asking the Almighty to lift the scourge of coronavirus Covid-19. A number of social media users posted videos of the scenes late on Saturday night.

Dhikr chanted included “Our Lord, we seek your satisfaction, and standing at your doorstep. No one can have mercy upon us except You, the Most Merciful” as well as “Allah is the Greatest, Allah is the Greatest, all praise be to Allah”. The mayor of Tangier Khay El-Khamlichi wrote on Facebook that this was indeed a “great” thing to see and hear.

Other citizens chose to chant the Moroccan national anthem to boost the morale of doctors, nurses, security officers and all those working in the fight against the virus, reported Anadolu Agency.

Morocco declared a health emergency on Thursday and announced that all movement in the country would be restricted from Friday until further notice in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of cases had increased to 96, of whom four patients have died and three have recovered.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has afflicted more than 307,000 people around the world, more than 13,000 of whom have died. Most of the victims are in Italy, China, Iran, Spain, South Korea, Germany, France and the United States.

The worldwide spread of the virus has forced many countries to close their borders, suspend flights, and cancel public events and gatherings, including congregational prayers.