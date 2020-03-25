Hamas sends condolences following virus deaths of Egyptian generals

The Head of the Hamas Political Bureau sent his condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Tuesday following the deaths of two generals from the Covid-19 virus.

“It is with great concern that we in Hamas received reports about the deaths of Major General Khaled Shaltout and Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud,” said Ismail Haniyeh. “We offer our sincere condolences to the Egyptian armed forces and families of the deceased generals, as well as the Egyptian people.”

Haniyeh expressed his movement’s full support for Egypt in the battle against the coronavirus. He said that he is hoping that Egypt and the rest of the world can overcome the pandemic as soon as possible.

