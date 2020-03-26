UAE launches coronavirus deep cleaning drive

The UAE has ordered residents to stay at home for three nights to embark on a mass deep cleaning drive to sterilise public areas as far as possible in order to counter the coronavirus outbreak. Residents have been instructed to stay at home from Thursday evening until Sunday morning unless absolutely necessary, or face the consequences.

Details of the programme were announced during a press conference in which the authorities warned that those who flout the restrictions will face legal repercussions, including jail and stiff fines.

Dr Farida Al-Hosani, the spokesperson of the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, said that the sterilisation drive will begin at 8 pm until 6 am every evening from tonight until Sunday morning.

Residents have been told that their movements will be restricted and they should not leave home unless it is to make essential purchases of food or medicines.

