Saudi: Expat with coronavirus could face death penalty for spitting in shopping trolleys

The Saudi public prosecution said on Wednesday that an expatriate worker could face the death penalty for intentionally spitting on shopping carts in a mall last week despite knowing that he has the coronavirus, reported Gulf News.

The public prosecution said in a statement that authorities are investigating the person who was arrested a few days ago for intentionally spitting on shopping carts in a store in Baljurashi Governorate in the Al-Baha region to spread coronavirus.

The prosecution explained that the expat could face the death penalty because his actions amount to first-degree murder.

The man and three other expats were arrested last Friday in the Hail region of northwest Saudi Arabia.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in Saudi, officials figures state, and there have been 900 confirmed cases.

The country is under a nationwide curfew and movement between the 13 regions in the kingdom in banned.

Schools and universities have been closed and congressional prayers at mosques banned.

