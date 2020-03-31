Abu Dhabi undermined Riyadh Agreement, says Yemen’s former transport minister

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the resigned Yemeni Minister of Transport, Saleh Al-Jabwani, said that he had confronted the United Arab Emirates because he realised early its destructive divisive project in Yemen, and said that Saudi Arabia turned a blind eye to this devastating project.

He said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its militias in Aden undermined the agreement reached in Riyadh.

“It is the UAE and its militias in Aden that caused the failure of the Riyadh Agreement. We have said this over and over again,” Al-Jabwani said.

Last October, Al-Jabwani survived an assassination attempt in the southern province of Shabwah in Yemen just hours after an initial deal between the country’s internationally recognised government and the southern separatist group.

Yesterday, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, the Saudi-UAE coalition launched 19 air raids. No casualties have been reported so far.

