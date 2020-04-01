Iran's Quds Force commander pays secret visit to Iraq

The Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Esmail Ghaani paid a secret visit to Iraq yesterday, Russia Today Arabic reported.

RT cited an official from Baghdad who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that Ghaani had held meetings with Iraqi leaders to discuss the formation of a new cabinet in Baghdad.

The Iranian commander revealed Tehran’s position, according to the report.

Ghaani succeeded Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US air strike earlier in January in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.

READ: Daily Sabah: Iran dissident killed in Turkey like Khashoggi