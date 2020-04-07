US-led coalition leaves another military base in Iraq

The US-led coalition against Daesh on Tuesday handed over another military base, located west of the capital Baghdad, to Iraqi forces, according to a military source, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Coalition forces have so far withdrawn from six military bases across Iraq over the past few weeks.

The military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The Coalition forces on Tuesday morning withdrew from its military base in Abu Gharib area.”

He added that the Coalition forces handed over the base to the Iraqi army.

The US cobbled a coalition together in 2014 with the stated aim of fighting the terrorist group Daesh.

In recent weeks, some military bases hosting the coalition forces in Iraq have come under attacks by Iraqi groups. Yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The attacks increased after the assassination of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on 3 January.

However, the US officials say that the withdrawal from the military bases in Iraq is in response to outbreak of coronavirus in the country and to redeploy the International troops to protect them from possible attacks by Iranian-affiliated groups in Iraq.