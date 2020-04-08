COVID-19: Turkey to support workers taking unpaid leave

Turkey announced financial support for employees forced to take unpaid leave amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Our citizens who are on unpaid leave, do not worry. We’ll provide salary support for them, too,” Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in a video posted on Twitter.

The government will also provide cash aids this month for a total of 4.4 million families with low income, Albayrak said, adding: “Thus, 2.3 million more families hit financially by the virus will benefit from this support.”

COVID-19: Turkey university begins passive immunisation

Turkey has already taken sweeping steps to protect employment amid the pandemic, including short-term employment allowance.

In Turkey, the death toll stands at 725, with more than 34,100 cases confirmed.

After originating in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 79,000 people, and infected almost 1.4 million, while nearly 295,700 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.