Somali state minister dies of coronavirus in Mogadishu

Somalia confirmed its second death from coronavirus on Sunday.

Khalif Mumin Tohow, justice minister of Hirshabelle state, succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Mogadishu’s Martini hospital a day after he tested positive in the town of Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle.

Ali Gudlawe Hussein, vice president of Hirshabelle, confirmed his death to the media.

According to local media, Mumin, who was Somali British, travelled to the UK in February before he came back to the Horn of Africa nation.

On Wednesday, Somalia confirmed its first coronavirus death. According to the Health Ministry, the country has 21 coronavirus cases, including several government employees.

