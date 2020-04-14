Sudan denies troops are fighting in Libya

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again denied the participation of any Sudanese forces in the fighting in Libya.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry referred to the statements issued by the country’s armed forces in this regard, noting the flaws in the information about the participation of Sudanese troops in the confrontations in Libya.

It added that Sudan remains firm in its position that the conflict in Libya should be solved only through dialogue and consensus between the warring parties to address their political differences through peaceful means.

It called on its “fellow Libyan brothers to stop the military escalation and fighting to end the human suffering of the Libyan people, and to mobilise efforts and resources to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which represents the greatest threat facing humanity at the present time.”

