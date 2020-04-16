3.7m domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

The number of domestic workers in Saudi Arabia increased by 14 per cent in the last quarter of 2019, nearing four million, Al-Eqtisadiah reported yesterday.

The agency added that there were “nine different types of domestic workers in the kingdom.”

There were 3.69 million domestic workers in Saudi during the last three months of 2019 , compared to 3.22 million in the three months prior, marking an increase of 465,000 workers.

During that period, the newspaper pointed out, drivers made up 55 per cent of the total number of domestic workers in the kingdom, amounting to a total of 2.02 million workers.

Maids and housekeeping workers ranked the second largest share among the nine groups of domestic workers, the newspaper noted.